I-610 West Loop closing at Southwest Freeway for multiple weekends

There’s a major road closure that will affect Houston drivers for several weekends.

All mainlanes of the I-610 West Loop at I-69 Southwest Freeway will be closed in both directions for multiple weekends in February, starting this Friday night.

Crews will close the lanes starting Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. until Feb. 3 at 5 a.m. The closure will go into effect again on the weekends of Feb. 7-10, Feb. 14-17 and Feb. 21-24.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route during the closures.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-610 West Loop northbound will detour to I-610 frontage road to re-enter the mainlanes of I-610 northbound. Motorists traveling southbound on I-610 West Loop will detour to I-69 southbound, exit at Chimney Rock, U-turn at Chimney Rock to reach the I-69 northbound mainlanes and take the direct connector from I-69 northbound to I-610 southbound.

The lanes are being closed while crews hang bridge beams and complete other work for a new connector ramp.

