I-610 West Loop closing at Southwest Freeway for multiple weekends

Traffic
The I-610 West Loop will close in both directions at the Southwest Freeway for multiple weekends due to construction.

HOUSTON - There’s a major road closure that will affect Houston drivers for several weekends.

All mainlanes of the I-610 West Loop at I-69 Southwest Freeway will be closed in both directions for multiple weekends in February, starting this Friday night.

Crews will close the lanes starting Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. until Feb. 3 at 5 a.m. The closure will go into effect again on the weekends of Feb. 7-10, Feb. 14-17 and Feb. 21-24.

Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route during the closures.

Alternate routes for 610 West Loop closure

The 610 West Loop will close at the Southwest Freeway for several weekends in February. Here are some alternate routes to get around the closure.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-610 West Loop northbound will detour to I-610 frontage road to re-enter the mainlanes of I-610 northbound. Motorists traveling southbound on I-610 West Loop will detour to I-69 southbound, exit at Chimney Rock, U-turn at Chimney Rock to reach the I-69 northbound mainlanes and take the direct connector from I-69 northbound to I-610 southbound.

The lanes are being closed while crews hang bridge beams and complete other work for a new connector ramp.

