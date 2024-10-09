Houston drivers should prepare for delays this weekend as bridge repairs continue on the I-45 Gulf Freeway, says the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 until 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, due to crews working on the bridge, three left lanes of the I-45 southbound will be closed between Cullen Boulevard and Spur 5.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead, expect delays, and consider alternate routes. TxDOT advises drivers to follow posted detour signs and exercise caution to ensure safety as work progresses.

Closure updates are available on Houston TranStar and Drive Texas, and schedules may change due to weather conditions.