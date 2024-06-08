I-45 accident: Vehicles collided near Airport Boulevard, 1 possibly trapped, HPD says

A person is possibly trapped after a car accident southeast of Houston on Saturday.

Houston Police Department officials received a call around 6 p.m. about two vehicles involved in an accident on I-45 near Airport Boulevard.

Authorities say one person is believed to be trapped in the rollover.

There have been no deaths confirmed at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.