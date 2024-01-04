All westbound lanes of I-10 are shut down at Woods Road in Waller County due to an 18-wheeler fire.

The H-E-B truck flipped onto its side, and the trailer burned for about two hours. Firefighters remain at the scene.

It’s unclear what the truck was hauling.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office says everyone was removed from the scene safely and no injuries have been reported.

Authorities are advising drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.