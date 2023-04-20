Hyde Elementary to be closed Friday due to significant number of students, staff ill

article

Clear Creek ISD has announced that Hyde Elementary will be closed for the day on Friday for a deep cleaning after numerous students and staff were ill on Thursday afternoon.

School officials said they believe it's due to a gastrointestinal illness.

The symptoms include diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain. Most illnesses of this nature spread from person to person.

Officials said the best preventive measure is good handwashing for 20 seconds. Hands should be dried completely after each wash using a hand towel. If possible, paper towels may be best, especially during this time of increased illness.

Officials said to keep children home if they have symptoms of illness. Students can return when they are fever free and without any symptoms for 24 hours without the use of medication.