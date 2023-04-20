All students at Cleveland ISD must bring a clear backpack to school starting Friday.

The last-minute policy change was implemented on Monday after a violent threat was apparently made to a middle school in the district.

Cassandra Osuna is one of many parents at Cleveland ISD who worries every day about sending her kids off to school. This week, at least two threats were made at two separate schools in the district.

"My kids didn’t go to school today. I'm really thinking about home school. I'm not comfortable with sending my child to school," Osuna said.

Authorities say a Cleveland Middle School student was arrested and suspended Monday after making a shooting threat that prompted the district to implement a clear backpack policy within hours.

"I want you to understand that when a student is suspended all the way through December of this school year and we implement a new safety policy so quickly; that is a message to you and the community that this threat needs to be taken seriously," said Stephen W. McCanless, Cleveland ISD's Superintendent.

With a month left of the school year, some parents aren’t sure the policy change is enough.

"More needs to be done, definitely. And for the school to have us purchase the backpacks I think that’s just outrageous, especially since they’re doing it so late in the school year. They should’ve helped us out with that. Bulletproof the whole school. That’s what I think. No matter what it costs. A child’s life is priceless," Osuna said.

"It really worries me, I did not want to send them to school today," said Victoria Dickey.

"Kids nowadays, I don't know what’s going on but they sure can get in with a gun at a very young age," said Patsy Watson.

The measure comes as schools across the country work to increase safety measures to prevent school shootings.

On Wednesday, Texas Senate lawmakers passed SB-11, which would provide school campuses with up to $17,000 per year to strengthen active shooter training, create a shorter timeline to send students to truancy court and tighten campus security measures.

"What we’re looking for is locks on the door, whatever we can do to those windows so you can’t see as clearly in, fences, things of those nature," said Senator Nichols.

Cleveland ISD officials say they will work with students to transition to using clear backpacks over the next several weeks. Officials say kids who do not have a clear backpack will not be turned away from classes but will have their bags confiscated at the door.