Hurricane Ian: Several Houston-area nonprofits in Florida assisting victims

"Driving conditions are impossible if you were to go out there right now. There's debris falling from buildings, trees are coming down," said Paul Middendorf, Director of Crowdsource Rescue, a non-profit that came into existence after Hurricane Harvey.

Middendorf is in Sarasota with his team hunkered down in a parking garage.

"Search and rescue is really important for the first 24 to 48 hours, so a lot of the teams come down for that really important high water stuff," Middendorf said.

"As far as the boat rescues are concerned, that's what we are waiting back for," said Jordy Bloodsworth with Louisiana Cajun Navy.

Bloodsworth and his non-profit will decide on Thursday what resources they need to take to Florida.

"Obviously you know there's going to be damage. It's a big strong storm, we're going to be needed somewhere," he said.

"Our folks are always there with a listening ear, able to sympathize with the folks, and what they are going through with all the words of encouragement and even prayer," said Major Rob Webb, Area Commander for The Salvation Army Greater Houston.

That charity sent six teams on Wednesday from Texas to offer hydration food and comfort. The units are kitchens on wheels.

Each team can provide 500 to 1,500 meals per day to both storm victims and first responders.

"A hot meal really does make a big difference, especially since a lot of these folks are going to be affected with loss of electricity, perhaps loss of water, so we're able to get them through this difficult time," Webb said.