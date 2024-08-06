Hurricane Debby caused an unusual and dramatic discovery in the Florida Keys when it washed ashore 25 packages of cocaine, weighing a total of 70 pounds.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

US Border Patrol Miami Sector says the drugs, with an estimated street value of over $1 million, were found by a Good Samaritan who immediately reported the find to local authorities.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The U.S. Border Patrol responded swiftly, seizing the cocaine and beginning an investigation into its origins.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Authorities are now working to determine the source of the drugs and the circumstances that led to their being swept ashore.