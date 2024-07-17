Hurricane Beryl: Texas Lt. Governor announces creation of committee to investigate Beryl recovery

Texas Lieutenant Dan Patrick announced a special committee has been formed to investigate the recovery from Hurricane Beryl.

The committee, called the "Senate Special Committee on Hurricane and Tropical Storm Preparedness, Recovery, and Electricity.

"Texans are rightfully upset with the overwhelming failure of electric utility companies to restore power in a timely fashion following Hurricane Beryl. The electric utility companies’ failure cannot be tolerated, especially when it was so obvious a storm was headed toward Texas. I am appointing this committee to review what happened and establish why certain electric utility companies appear to have been woefully unprepared for Hurricane Beryl. The Texas Senate will work to ensure electric utility companies respond more effectively to future storms."

Sen. Charles Schwertner (R-Georgetown) will serve as Chairman and Sen. Phil King (R-Weatherford) will serve as Vice Chair.

Upon being named chair, Sen. Schwertner issued a statement, saying: "As Chairman of the Special Committee, I will focus on why electric utility companies failed to provide timely power restoration to millions of Texans and the decisive actions these companies will take to ensure this type of catastrophic failure never happens again."

The Senate Special Committee on Hurricane and Tropical Storm Preparedness, Recovery, and Electricity includes:

Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, Chairman

Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, Vice Chair

Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston

Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston

Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe

Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, D-McAllen

Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston

Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham

Sen. Morgan LaMantia, D-Palm Valley

Sen. Mayes Middleton, R-Galveston

Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston

Sen. Robert Nichols, R-Jacksonville

Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo