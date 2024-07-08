Houston airports are experiencing cancellations as storms and heavy rain from Hurricane Beryl make its way through the area.

Both William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport were reporting complete cancelation of flights. Airports where Houston was a destination have also been either delayed or canceled.

According to Flight Aware, 527 flights from IAH and 123 from Hobby have been canceled. The website also states 451 flights from other cities to IAH have been canceled and 103 flights coming into Hobby have been canceled.

Houston Airports warned travelers that delays and cancellations would be possible because of Beryl, even for flights to and from cities that are not in the storm’s direct path. They also warned that airport operations could be affected depending on the storm’s severity.

Those traveling are encouraged to monitor weather updates and check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport.

How to see Houston flight delays

You can check your flight status directly with your airline or on the Houston Airports website.

Click here to see on-time, delayed and canceled flights at Hobby Airport.

Click here to see on-time, delayed and canceled flights at Bush Airport.