Suspect accused of killing woman in Pierce Street crash identified, charged

The Brief Enrique Acevedo Barocio, 27, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter for a deadly crash near Pierce and St. Charles Street on Sunday. Police claim Barocio hit a woman as she was crossing Pierce Street after leaving a bar. Borocio also hit several vehicles parked along the side of the street, police allege.



The suspect accused of hitting a woman as she was crossing the street while leaving a bar in South Central Houston on Sunday night has been identified.

Enrique Acevedo Barocio, 27, has been charged with intoxication manslaughter for a deadly crash near Pierce and St. Charles Street.

Woman killed in crash near East Downtown

The backstory:

Houston Police Department Sergeant M. Barrow reports police were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, detectives learned a blue Ford Expedition was traveling eastbound on Pierce at a high rate of speed.

Enrique Acevedo Barocio mugshot

Houston police report a woman, 32, had just walked out of a nearby bar and was also crossing the road when she was hit by the vehicle and carried down the road. According to police, the vehicle also hit five other vehicles parked on the street.

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Barocio showed signs of intoxication and was arrested at the scene. The Harris County's District Office was consulted, and he was subsequently charged and taken to the Harris County Jail.