Huntsville High School evacuated due to bomb threat, authorities investigate

Huntsville authorities are investigating a potential bomb threat at a high school.

Students at Huntsville High School have been evacuated to Sam Houston State University Coliseum due to a bomb threat, say school officials.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Huntsville ISD asked parents and visitors to stay away from the high school and that they could pick up students from the coliseum at regular school dismissal time.

Parents must have ID or Drivers License with them to receive their student.

Bus riders will be taken back to the Transportation Department to get on their homebound buses and taken home, school officials say.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

HHS says it is unclear when the HHS parking lot will reopen for students who drove their own car to school, so those students may also be picked up at the coliseum at regular dismissal time.

Huntsville Police say there have been no confirmed reports of an explosion or shots fired, but they are investigating. Officials say resources and explosive detection dogs are on their way to the school to help investigate.

"The Police Department is aware that numerous other threats at schools across the state have occurred in the last several days; all received electronically through various online reporting methods. This situation is being investigated and we will provide updates as more information becomes available," says Huntsville PD.