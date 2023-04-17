Hundreds of people living at an apartment complex in South Houston have been without electricity since a transformer failed on Saturday.

On Monday, dozens of residents stood in the parking lot demanding answers from managers at the apartment located at 2111 Holly Hall Street.

"Our food is going bad, and our fridge is leaking," said Sana Phan.

According to a city worker at the property, more than 200 units are currently without electricity from 15 separate buildings at the complex. Residents say they have not received much of any information on the issue since Saturday.

"There are some people out here who have medicine [that] needs to be refrigerated and machines hooked up," said Keshauna Davis. "We’re just super concerned about the lives for people out here and going to work. It’s just super sad."

One mother at the complex says it has been a struggle to keep her kids happy and healthy. The mother, named Tristan Jackson, has four young children. Jackson says two of her kids have autism while another suffers with epilepsy. They’ve spent the last two nights in hotels to stay cool.

"It’s just ridiculous how we’ve been treated," said Jackson. "I’m tired of living in the heat. I’m tired of living in uncertainty."

"It’s up to you guys now to do something for us because no one else is," said Phan.

FOX 26 tried contacting ownership from the complex on Monday, but hasn’t heard back. While at the property Monday afternoon, a manager didn’t want to comment about the electricity issues.

"The apartment complex at 2111 Holly Hall requested that CenterPoint Energy de-energize a section of the complex so that they may safely complete electrical updates," said a spokesperson from CenterPoint. "Once the customer has completed their updates, which are currently underway, CenterPoint Energy crews can return to the site to restore energy."

A timeline has not been given relating to how long until electricity is restored for the residents.

"I want my rent money back," said Jackson. "I want them to write a letter stating they’ll let me out of my lease, so I can go somewhere else and live like I pay."