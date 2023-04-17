The kidnapping suspect who led police on a chase through the Galleria on Sunday could soon face murder charges in the Fort Worth area. Authorities believe he had fled an after-prom party hours before, after shooting someone in the head.

Spencer Gilbert, 19, appeared in court Monday charged with three felonies: aggravated kidnapping, unlawful carrying of a weapon by a convicted felon, and evading arrest.

On Sunday, Houston Police say Gilbert led officers on a nearly 100-mile-per-hour chase before crashing into the Take 5 Oil Change business at Richmond Ave and Yorktown near the Galleria.

Hours before that, investigators believe Gilbert shot Ja’Den Moblin, 20, twice during a fight at an after-prom party in Johnson County. Authorities say Gilbert then kidnapped a 17-year-old witness at gunpoint and forced the teen to drive him away from the party in Moblin's car.

Moblin's mother, Genell Provins, said her son had gone to the after-prom party with his long-time girlfriend, who’s a senior at Cleburne High School.

Around 1:30 AM Sunday, Provins said she received a call that would become her worst nightmare.

"I could hear the screaming and the cries and the horror," Provins said. "They shot him twice. He had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and they hit him in his leg, which hit the artery as well. The bullet was lodged, so it didn't come out the other side."

"There's no making it," she continued. "He took something from me that I got to live the rest of my life with. And I wasn't ready. That was my baby."

Provins said Moblin remains on life-support, so he can become an organ donor and fulfill his wish of helping others.

"I'm gonna be donating all everything that they can use because I want my son to live on," she explained. "He would want that. He always wanted to give and give and give. My son would not have it no other way. No other way. And I want to honor him in that way."

It’s unclear at this point if Gilbert knew Moblin or the teenager he's accused of kidnapping. Cleburne ISD says the 19-year-old was not a current or former student at the high school where the prom took place Saturday night.

Gilbert’s bond was set at a total of $1.15 million. He’s expected back in court on Tuesday.