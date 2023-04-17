article

One woman is facing several charges following an early morning joyride in Harris County.

Officials with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office said a deputy saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the 11700 block of Jones Road.

Stationary radar confirmed the vehicle was speeding, going 91 miles per hour in a posted 40 mile per hour zone.

Officials stated as the vehicle approached FM 1960, the driver, later identified as Katelyn Denkhaus-Gray, 27, reversed at a high rate of speed, spun around and began traveling at a high rate of speed into ongoing traffic and passed the deputy.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and after a few blocks, the vehicle later came to a stop.

Denkhaus-Gray was later taken into custody after she actively fought deputies and resisted arrest, officials said.

Denkhaus-Gray has been charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest.