Authorities have identified a man who is accused of assaulting a woman and shooting at a Houston Police Department helicopter over the weekend.

According to police, Lou Dustin Granados, 52, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

The incident occurred around 2:25 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Crenshaw Street near Bayou Drive.

According to police, officers initially responded to the scene after a caller reported that a father was shooting at a mother.

Police say officers arrived and learned that Granados had assaulted a woman and fired shots inside and outside the home.

An HPD helicopter had also responded to the scene. Police say at some point the suspect fired at the helicopter, but the helicopter was not damaged. The officers were not injured.

Granados was detained, and was later charged.

Police say officers recovered a gun from the home.