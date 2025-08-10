Expand / Collapse search

Harris County: 18-year-old arrested in deadly Humble shooting; second suspect still wanted

Published  August 10, 2025 1:10pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
    • The shooting happened Aug. 4 at a complex on Bellow Falls Lane.
    • Authorities say Terron Chatman was arrested the next day.
    • Anyone with more information can call the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

HUMBLE, Texas - An 18-year-old has been arrested for a deadly shooting in Humble. Authorities are still looking for a second suspect one week later.

Harris County crime: One arrested in deadly Humble shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, August 4. Deputies were called to an apartment complex on Bellow Falls Lane, near Beltway 8 and Wilson Road.

Paramedics in the parking lot treated a man with a gunshot wound in an SUV. He was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives at the scene were able to identify a suspect vehicle and learned that two suspects had fled the scene.

In an update, Harris County authorities said 18-year-old Terron Chatman was arrested the next day on capital murder charges. Court records say his bond has been denied, and the shooting was tied to a robbery.

Detectives are now looking for the second suspect.

What we don't know:

There is no information about the second suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

  • Harris County Homicide Detectives: 713-274-9100
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

