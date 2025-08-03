Deadly shooting at Humble apartment complex under investigation

article

The Brief A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Humble. Harris County Sheriff's deputies have detained several people for questioning. The identity of the victim and the suspect(s) who fled the scene are currently unknown.



Harris County Sheriff's office deputies responded to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Humble.

What we know:

An adult male was shot and confirmed dead at the scene.

Sergeant Michael Ritchie of the Harris County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 26 that at approximately 6:30 p.m. they received a 911 call about a shooting and several people were detained on the scene upon deputies' arrival.

Ritchie says several tenants at the complex state that gunshots were heard. HCSO is still interviewing witnesses to find more information about the suspect(s).

"There were individuals on foot, there were individuals in a vehicle. Shooting occurred, and again, one adult was shot and killed," said Ritchie.

HCSO also reveals that several people's properties were hit by gunfire but no other individuals were hit.

What we don't know:

Unknown suspect(s) fled the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released to the public.

What you can do:

This is an ongoing investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.