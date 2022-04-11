Humble police investigating deadly afternoon shooting

article

Police are investigating following a deadly shooting in Humble on Monday afternoon.

According to Humble police, they were called out to Charles and First Street in reference to a shots fired call.

MORE HUMBLE NEWS

When officers arrived, the found a 39-year-old man dead at the location.

We're told the victim was the son of a mechanic shop owner.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Police said they are working to pull surveillance video and are taking to witnesses.

Advertisement

If you have any information, contact the Humble Police Department at (281) 446-7127 and ask for Detective Scott.