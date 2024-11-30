High-speed chase from Splendora to Humble ends in serious crash, 3 injured

A high-speed police chase that began in Splendora and traveled all the way to Humble ended in a severe crash on Friday night.

The Splendora Police Department spotted a white Honda driving between 80 and 100 miles per hour, but the driver refused to pull over, prompting a pursuit that continued into Humble around 8:31 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston murder suspect found sleeping on couch after allegedly stabbing sister, 2-year-old, police say

Officers from Splendora PD requested help from the Humble Police Department, along with Montgomery County Constable Precinct 4 Office and Texas DPS.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene Houston

According to Humble police, the suspect's vehicle traveled southbound on Highway 59 before exiting and turning westbound onto the FM 1960 Bypass. The Honda ran a red light at the intersection of FM 1960 and Townsen Boulevard, colliding with another driver. The impact caused significant damage to both vehicles and the victim's vehicle to turn over.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Emergency responders took two people from the suspect’s vehicle and the driver of the other car to nearby hospitals. All three are said to have severe injuries.

A dog found inside the suspect’s vehicle was unharmed and has been taken to a shelter.

The Humble Police Department, which has taken over the investigation, indicated that charges related to the crash may be filed.