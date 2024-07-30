A deadly crash in Humble early this morning, involving a driver who allegedly ran a red light, left one person dead and several others injured.

The incident happened on Atascocita Road at Wilson Road around 1:00 a.m. and involved two vehicles.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Authorities say a male driver, the sole occupant of one vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased is believed to have run a red light, colliding with an Uber driver and a family of five in the other vehicle. The family consisted of a mother, father, and three kids/The Uber driver and the family were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Preliminary information suggests that the deceased driver might have been impaired, but this will be confirmed by the medical examiner’s office. Authorities expect the roadway to reopen by approximately 5:00 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

For more details, see SOT provided by Sgt. Bondurant of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicle Crimes Division.