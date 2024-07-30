Humble crash: One dead, Uber driver and family hospitalized
A deadly crash in Humble early this morning, involving a driver who allegedly ran a red light, left one person dead and several others injured.
The incident happened on Atascocita Road at Wilson Road around 1:00 a.m. and involved two vehicles.
Authorities say a male driver, the sole occupant of one vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased is believed to have run a red light, colliding with an Uber driver and a family of five in the other vehicle. The family consisted of a mother, father, and three kids/The Uber driver and the family were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Preliminary information suggests that the deceased driver might have been impaired, but this will be confirmed by the medical examiner’s office. Authorities expect the roadway to reopen by approximately 5:00 a.m.
