Authorities have made a shocking discovery in the case of a Houston man reported missing since late January.

Daniel Brown, 35, who’s been missing since January 25, and in early February, his brothers spoke with FOX 26 in hopes of finding him or getting any information about his whereabouts.

"Every passing hour, every passing day, it’s less likely that we’ll find him in the condition that we desire to find him in," Deion Brown, Daniel's brother said. "We want the truth, we want Daniel to come home alive and well."

In a shocking turn of events, officials with the Houston Police Department announced Friday human remains, believed to belong to Daniel were found in the 5100 block of T.C. Jester Blvd in northwest Houston. Simultaneously, authorities have connected Daniel as the victim who was shot and killed in the 2100 block of McIlhenny St. around the same time he went missing.

Police also say a suspect, Treyvon Tellis, 27, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with capital murder.

Preliminary information from investigators says Daniel was at Tellis' home with him before he was reported missing, and it's believed he was killed sometime after 10 p.m. During an interview with authorities, Tellis reportedly admitted his involvement in Daniel's death, but they had not yet found his body.

That changed Friday during an intense search and found remains in the wood near T.C. Jester Blvd and Pinemont Dr. that, pending the results of an autopsy, could belong to Daniel.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.