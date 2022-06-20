Houston officials release photo of suspect vehicle in hit and run

article

Police are still searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run in northeast Houston on April 26, 2022.

Around 6:30 p.m., a pedestrian was crossing the main lanes near the 7400 block of Ley Road near East Houston. As they were walking, they were struck by a vehicle only described as a gray Jeep Patriot.

The driver made no attempt to stop and render aid to the person they hit and left the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for bodily injuries.

The plate number of the vehicle is unknown at this time.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Vehicular Crimes Division are asking for the public’s help with identifying the person responsible for the hit-and-run.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitted online at crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.