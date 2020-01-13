HPD: Suspect intentionally ran over man multiple times in road rage incident

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after another driver intentionally ran over him multiple times during a road rage incident in Houston, authorities say.

The assault occurred on Kettering Drive around 11:25 p.m. Saturday.

A witness told police that she and the victim were traveling in their vehicle, when she honked at another vehicle, and the driver of that other vehicle began following them.

Police say, once stopped at a light on Kettering Drive, the victim got out of the passenger side of his vehicle, approached the suspect vehicle and knocked on the window. He reportedly received no response and turned to get back into his vehicle.

According to police, that’s when the suspect ran over the victim, put the vehicle in reverse to run over him again, and then struck him a third time.

The suspect then fled eastbound on Westheimer Road.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

