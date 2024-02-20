The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. (Courtesy of HPD)



FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Authorities are looking for Allen Fegan, 75. Fegan was last seen in the vicinity of the 5900 block of Schroeder Road.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

He is described as a 6'05" tall African American male with a medium complexion; Fegan weighs approximately 238 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair and may be referred to as "Allen." He was last seen wearing gray cargo pants, a blue t-shirt with white lettering, a blue jacket, and high-top tennis shoes in white, black, and red.

Authorities said Fegan does have dementia.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840. The Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit can also be reached directly at 832-394-1840.