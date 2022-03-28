HPD releases body camera video following deadly officer-involved shooting last month

article

The Houston Police Department has released body camera footage following an officer-involved shooting that occurred last month in northeast Houston.



The officer-involved shooting occurred in the 7800 block of Tidwell after police responded to an aggravated robbery call around 7:45 a.m. where a Chevy Tahoe was stolen at gunpoint in southwest Houston.

BACKGROUND: Suspected carjacker shot by police during chase in northeast Houston, authorities say



HPD said a K-9 officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to pull the vehicle over.



Police said the driver, Marcelo Alfredo Suarez, failed to stop and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended on the 7800 block of Tidwell after Suarez drove the stolen SUV onto the median.



Police said Suarez then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee from officers on foot.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY



K-9 officer Nate and three other officers followed the suspect.



While running, police said Suarez turned and fired a gun toward officers.



That’s when, police said the three officers fired their duty weapons, striking Suarez.

Advertisement

MORE HOUSTON NEWS



Houston police said the officers rendered medical aid before EMS arrived.



Suarez was taken to the hospital where he later died.



One officer did receive minor injuries in the incident, police said.