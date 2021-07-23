HPD: Passing bicyclist uncovers body floating in Buffalo Bayou

article

Officials are working to find out how a body ended up in Buffalo Bayou after a passing cyclist made the shocking discovery Friday.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but Houston Police say the cyclist reportedly found the body in the 3700 block of Allen Parkway. HPD says its Dive Team and medical examiners are en route to investigate.

No other information was available, as of this writing.

