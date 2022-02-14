HPD: Passenger dies after wrong-way driver hits pole, flipping pickup truck

article

Houston police say the passenger in a pickup truck died after a driver traveling in the wrong direction struck a pole and the truck landed on its side.

The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Scott Street.

Police believe the driver of the pickup truck was traveling the wrong way when he hit a telephone pole, sending the truck airborne. The truck hit another pole before coming to a stop on its side, authorities say.

A woman who was a passenger in the pickup truck was pronounced deceased, and the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured, police say.

Investigators are working to determine if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

