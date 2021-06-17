HPD: Narcotics suspect taken to hospital, dies after struggle with officers

An investigation is underway into the in-custody death of a 19-year-old man in southwest Houston.

The incident occurred Wednesday night in the 6200 block of Westward near Elm where a narcotics investigation was taking place.

According to the Houston Police Department, around 7 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle in a parking lot for possibly being in possession of narcotics.

Police say the driver got out of his vehicle, ran away, and several officers chased after him. When the officers caught up, a struggle reportedly ensued.

A taser was deployed but was unsuccessful because one prong hit the suspect and the other prong hit an officer, the police department says.

According to HPD, officers were able to get the scene under control, and the suspect then informed them that he had ingested narcotics. The fire department was called to the scene.

Police say the suspect wasn’t displaying signs of distress as the fire department responded to the scene, but once HFD arrived, he told them he was having chest pains.

He was transported to the hospital. En route to the hospital, police say, the suspect went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead upon arriving at the hospital.

Officials say an autopsy will determine what the man ingested.

As is customary for an in-custody death investigation, the HPD Homicide Division and Internal Affairs Division are investigating. The Houston Forensic Science Center was at the scene collecting evidence.

One officer received minor injuries from the taser, but is said to be OK.