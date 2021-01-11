HPD: Armed suspect shot by officer in southeast Houston

The Houston Police Department says a suspect who opened fire on police officers was shot by one of the officers and taken to the hospital.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 7600 block of Airport Blvd.

According to police, a patrol sergeant saw a vehicle traveling over 100 mph on Telephone Road, and it then went eastbound on Airport.

Police say the sergeant put it out over the air, and a minute later the dispatcher informed units in the area about a black Mercedes-Benz that was just taken in a carjacking near Beltway 8 and Telephone.

A two-officer patrol unit on Airport spotted the vehicle, police say. When officers got out to approached, HPD says the suspect immediately got out and started firing upon officers.

Police say one of the officers returned fire and struck the suspect. The suspect went down.

An officer-involved shooting in the 7600 block of Airport Blvd is under investigation.

According to HPD, officers got him into custody and then administered first aid. The suspect was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shooting incidents, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

