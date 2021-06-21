HPD: 2 people shot, teenager killed following apparent drive-by in northwest Houston

article

Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting in northwest Houston Monday night, where three people were shot; one of them was a teenager who tragically passed away.

It happened in the 8000 block of Grow Lane, where according to preliminary information by HPD, responding officers came across a black Cadillac with three victims, who'd been shot. One of them, a teenage girl succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two male victims were rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

From what officials can gather so far based on the surrounding area's surveillance cameras, another vehicle with several people inside were at a nearby store and ended up approaching the Cadillac and got out of the car before shooting multiple rounds.

Police do not have much on suspect information but based on the images from the cameras, they appear to be two men, who drove away in a white car.

