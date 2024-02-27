Fixin' to catch the bucking broncos, a country western concert, or some barbecue brisket at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo? You don't have to be richer than a gold mine to enjoy it all.

We corralled the best ways to help you save.

First, be sure to download the free Houston Rodeo app onto your phone. It offers schedules and directions, plus the lowdown on available deals.

Wednesdays are worth their weight in beans.

There's free admission to NRG park to everyone before noon on Community Day, Wednesday, March 6, plus other discounts and buy one, get one tickets for rides and games.

Free admission to NRG park is also offered to military members, their spouses, and families on Armed Forces Day on February 28.

Family Wednesdays are February 28 and March 13 when seasoned cowboys and cowgirls ages 60 and up, and junior wranglers 12 and under get in free.

And First Responders Day means first responders and their families get in free on Wednesday, March 4.

Just note, free admission does not include tickets to the rodeo or concerts.

You can buy concert tickets starting at 25 green backs, just five more than a grounds ticket, but you'll be able to enjoy both the concert and the grounds.

Or just buy that $20 adult grounds ticket and enjoy free live music every night at the Champion Wine Garden and The Hideout.

Houston Rodeo parking is $25 per wagon, so consider carpooling with friends or family. You can be dropped off by someone or a ride-share at Gate 9 off Kirby Drive. Or take Metro Rail for $1.25 each way. Buckeroos ages 5 and under are free.

Pack your own grub. You can bring your own chuck and drinks into NRG Park, but not into the stadium.

If you plan to attend on multiple days, save with a $55 Grounds Season Pass. Note here again, rodeo and concert tickets are sold separately.

One more tip, you can also check out sites like Groupon and Seat Geek for some Rodeo deals.

So hitch up your plans and have yourself a hootenanny at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.