How renters can keep their homes by using the new CDC eviction ban

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new eviction ban until October 3, to help keep renters in their homes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads.

This comes after the CDC's moratorium expired at the end of July.

The new CDC eviction ban prohibits landlords from evicting tenants in counties with "substantial or high levels of community transmission of COVID-19," which covers 90% of the U.S. population.

It took effect immediately and could pause eviction cases already filed.

"There will be lawsuits for evictions that will continue to be abated. That means those cases will be reset for a later date," said Dana Karni with Lone Start Legal Aid.

Tenants must meet the same criteria as the previous moratorium.

"Any renter who has made every effort to pay rent and get rental assistance and meets the other criteria is eligible for a pause on their case," Karni explained.

Tenants must also face homelessness if evicted, have earned less than $99,000 in 2020, or $198,000 as a couple, or received a stimulus check.

This time, tenants must also live in a county with "substantial and high levels" of COVID-19 transmission.

"As a result, tenants throughout almost the entire state of Texas are eligible for utilizing that protection," said Karni.

Like the previous moratorium, renters must again sign a declaration they meet these criteria and give it to their landlord. But Kharni recommends filing it with the court, too.

The new ban is expected to face legal challenges. But Karni encourages renters to use it until they have gone through the courts.

"The legal system takes a while. None of these get resolved overnight," she said.

Karni says any tenant facing eviction should reach out for legal help through StopTXEviction.org and apply for rental assistance. You'll find a list of rental aid available throughout the greater Houston area here.

