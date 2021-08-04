Where to find Rental Assistance throughout greater Houston area

article

While the CDC just issued a new eviction ban, rental assistance is still available for people behind on rent.

Start by calling 211, the United Way Helpline, which will assess all of your needs and can direct you to comprehensive opportunities for aid for your needs.

While HoustonHarrisHelp.org still has rental assistance, and HarrisCountyRelief.org is taking applications for $1500 for 20,000 families for emergency bills until August 11, aid is also available for residents of other area cities and counties.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau launched a tool called Rental Assistance Finder. You enter your state, scroll down to your county, and click the link. It will take you to application pages for Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.

Not all counties in greater Houston are listed, but we found some other resources:

If your city or county doesn't have a rental assistance program, you can apply for aid through Texas Rent Relief Program, which is available statewide. It's set to receive another 1.1 billion dollars in the second phase of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program.

