How to give Texas lawmakers a piece of your mind over the winter blackout

Want to give Texas lawmakers a piece of your mind about this week's chaos? Texas residents can now submit a public comment on the winter blackout. Governor Greg Abbott has declared reviewing the state power system a priority item, which lawmakers are expected to discuss next week.

To submit a comment, go to: comments.house.texas.gov

ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million Texas customers, representing about 90% of the state's electric load.

"The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours," Gov. Abbott said this week, two days into the mass-scale blackouts.

The council, referred to as ERCOT, regulates the state power grid. While they point to numerous failures across power generation systems as the issue, local leaders across Texas join the governor in accusing the council of improperly preparing power resources for the storm.

They feel ERCOT had plenty of warning the cold weather was coming.

CenterPoint Energy says more than 99% of their customers currently have electric service, with less than 7,000 customers to be restored.

Houston's Mayor Sylvester Turner had in 2011 proposed a bill for ERCOT to better prepare reserve power for crises.

It never received a hearing.

Is it possible to sue the state, ERCOT, CenterPoint Energy or Entergy in response to being without power for days?