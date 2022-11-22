Expand / Collapse search

How much do you need to make to buy a house in Houston?

Credit score change may help millions buy homes

FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan has some smart sense about what it could mean for some potential home owners.

HOUSTON - Homebuyers on average need to earn six figures to afford a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. However, the outlook is a little better for those looking to buy in Houston.

According to the real estate company, the nationwide average annual salary Americans need to buy a median-priced home rose 45.6% from a year ago to $107,281 this October.

Their data shows that the median home price in the U.S. also rose from $378,837 in October 2021 to $398,687 in October of this year.

The data shows the average monthly mortgage payment rose from $1,842 to $2,682 in that same time frame.

For the analysis, the monthly mortgage payment was considered affordable if a homeowner was spending no more than 30% of their income on housing.

In fact, Redfin’s analysis shows that homebuyers in at least 45 metro areas need to earn at least $100,000 a year to afford a median-priced home.

In Texas, that includes Dallas and Austin where you need to earn $113,016 and $128,354, respectively, to afford a median-priced home, according to their data.

However, there are some metro areas in Texas where you can afford to buy a house even in you earn less than $100,000 – including Houston.

According to Redfin, homebuyers in Houston need to earn $88,798 to afford a median-priced home, which was $330,000 in October. The required salary increased 49.7% from October 2021.

Their data shows that the average monthly mortgage payment in Houston increased from $1,483 last October to $2,220 this October.

Of the other Texas metro areas included in the analysis, McAllen had the lowest required salary at $60,544. Homebuyers need to make at least $64,580 in El Paso and $87,453 in San Antonio.

Click here to see Redfin's full analysis.