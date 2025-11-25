How much you need to make to live comfortably in Texas' biggest cities

article

The Brief A new 2025 study finds that a single adult in a major Texas city needs an annual pre-tax income ranging from $93,355 to over $114,659 to live comfortably. The required salary for a single adult in Austin is the highest at $114,659, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth ($107,061), Houston ($93,818), and San Antonio ($93,355). In all four metro areas, the required salary is significantly higher than the current median personal income, highlighting the growing financial pressure on residents.



If you've felt the pinch lately when paying rent, buying groceries, or filling up your gas tank, you're not alone. After years of high inflation, the cost of just living comfortably in America has skyrocketed.

A new report by Upgraded Points breaks down exactly how much money you need to feel financially secure in major U.S. cities.

How much income do you need to live comfortably in Texas?

San Antonio:

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels area, a single adult household needs an annual pretax income of at least $93,355 to live comfortably, according to a 2025 data study.

San Antonio ranked 44th for the largest salary required for a single adult.

For a household with two adults and no children, the combined required salary needed is $122,436. For a household with two adults and one child, the combined required salary is $167,102.

A combined salary needed to live comfortably with two adults and two children is $199.905. To have three children, the family would need $235,693.

To put that in perspective, this required salary far exceeds the area's current financial reality, where the median personal income in San Antonio sits at only $42,965, and the median family income is $98,507.

The population of the San Antonio area is 2,703,999.

Austin:

In the Austin area, a single adult household needs an annual pretax income of at least $114,659 to live comfortably, according to a 2025 data study.

San Antonio ranked 17th for the largest salary required for a single adult.

For a household with two adults and no children, the combined required salary needed is $146,151. For a household with two adults and one child, the combined required salary is $197,755.

A combined salary needed to live comfortably with two adults and two children is $241,436. To have three children, the family would need $289,037.

To put that in perspective, this required salary far exceeds the area's current financial reality, where the median personal income in Austin sits at only $58,350, and the median family income is $130,365.

The population of the Austin area is 2,473,275.

Houston:

In the Houston area, a single adult household needs an annual pretax income of at least $93,818 to live comfortably, according to a 2025 data study.

Houston ranked 42nd for the largest salary required for a single adult.

For a household with two adults and no children, the combined required salary needed is $122,815. For a household with two adults and one child, the combined required salary is $165,971.

A combined salary needed to live comfortably with two adults and two children is $200,036. To have three children, the family would need $238,393.

To put that in perspective, this required salary far exceeds the area's current financial reality, where the median personal income in Houston sits at only $47,025, and the median family income is $101,941.

The population of the Houston area is 7,510,252.

Featured article

Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex:

In the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, a single adult household needs an annual pretax income of at least $107,061 to live comfortably, according to a 2025 data study.

DFW ranked 26th for the largest salary required for a single adult.

For a household with two adults and no children, the combined required salary needed is $137,978. For a household with two adults and one child, the combined required salary is $184,228.

A combined salary needed to live comfortably with two adults and two children is $220,982. To have three children, the family would need $264,534.

To put that in perspective, this required salary far exceeds the area's current financial reality, where the median personal income in DFW sits at only $51,609, and the median family income is $113,951.

The population of the DFW area is 8,100,037.

RELATED: See how these numbers compare to 2024

Where does Texas rank in US cost of living?

The salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably in Texas as a whole is $96,506. This figure is higher than in states such as North Dakota, Ohio, Iowa, Arkansas, and Indiana, where the comfortable single-adult salary is under $88,000.

Nationally, the most expensive cities are dominated by California: The top-of-the-scale cities were San Jose, San Francisco, and San Diego, where a single adult needs approximately $163,045 per year.

At the other end of the spectrum, a single adult can live comfortably on less than $87,000 a year in cities like Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Tucson.

Featured article

What's the average salary for someone to live comfortably in America?

Across the United States, a single adult with no children in 2025 needs $106,745 per year in pretax income to live comfortably.

Costs increase sharply with children: A two-adult household with one child requires $194,038. With two children, the salary rises to $233,158. With three children, the necessary income is $278,252.

How did researchers calculate this?

The report uses the 50/30/20 budget rule, a widely accepted framework for financial balance. This rule allocates 50% of income to necessities, 30% to wants, and the remaining 20% to savings or debt repayment. Researchers applied this rule to local cost-of-living data to determine the required income for each area.