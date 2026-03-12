Suspect charged for death of missing Houston woman Angela Diaz

The Brief Justin Scarbrough has been charged with the death of 22-year-old Angela Diaz. Diaz was reported missing in 2024. Her remains were found in 2025 near Space Center Houston. Records show another man has ped



A man has been charged in connection to a missing woman whose remains were later found near Space Center Houston.

Angela Diaz update: Man charged with murder

What we know:

Houston Police shared on Thursday that 39-year-old Justin Scarbrough has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

The charges are tied to the death of 22-year-old Angela Marisol Diaz.

Scarbrough is already in Harris County custody for unrelated charges. Records confirm bond has been denied for his new charges.

What we don't know:

Diaz's cause of death remains undetermined.

The backstory:

Angela Marisol Diaz was reported missing in Summer 2024.

Her family said her boyfriend claimed to last see her at a motel along the Gulf Freeway. He allegedly told them that she was supposed to meet a man at the location.

Her family told FOX 26 that her phone pinged her to be near a wooded area along I-10.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Angela Diaz missing

In March 2025, human remains were found in a wooded area near Space Center Houston. The remains were identified as Diaz in September.

Another suspect pleads guilty

Dig deeper:

Since Diaz's remains were found, another man has pleaded guilty to sex-trafficking her.

Krystephor Karvon Brown was charged the year that Angela Diaz went missing, but not for her disappearance.

During an undercover trafficking operation in 2024, officers detained Diaz at a hotel and identified Brown as driving her there and "to all of her sex dates and waits outside."

Diaz was reported missing days after the bust.

According to court records, Brown pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution in mid-February.

He has been sentenced to six years of "Deferred Adjudication Community Supervision," which is a form of probation, according to Turner Garrison Law.