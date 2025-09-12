article

The Brief Missing Houston woman Angela Marisol Diaz has been found dead, her family confirmed. She disappeared in Houston last summer. Her father says he is "determined to seek justice" for his daughter.



A woman who was reported missing in Houston last summer has been found dead, her family says.

Officials confirmed that remains found earlier this year were identified this week as those of Angela Marisol Diaz.

Angela Marisol Diaz’s disappearance

The backstory:

Angela was 22 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Angela's family said her boyfriend last saw her at a motel along the I-45 Gulf Freeway around 11:30 p.m. on July 1. The family revealed her boyfriend told them she was supposed to meet a man at the location.

But Angela’s family said that’s not where her phone was last seen. Instead, around 4 a.m. the next day, Angela’s phone showed her location near a wooded area behind a gym along I-10.

Remains found in Houston

According to Texas Center for the Missing, Angela’s remains were found near the Space Center in southeast Houston this spring. Her identity was confirmed through DNA this week.

"Determined to seek justice for my daughter"

What they're saying:

Angela’s father, Edward Diaz, confirmed his daughter’s death in a statement on Friday: "My name is Edward Diaz, the father of Angela Marisol Diaz. It is with great sorrow that I share this heartbreaking update. Angela went missing on July 1, 2024, and after over a year of searching, her remains have now been located. Our family is devastated, and we are currently making funeral arrangements.

As we grieve this unimaginable loss, I am determined to seek justice for my daughter. I am asking for your help in sharing her story once more with the community, not only to honor Angela’s memory but also to help us find the person responsible for taking her life.

Angela was a bright and loving soul, a daughter whose presence blessed our family every single day. Her life was cut far too short, and I am pleading with anyone who has information to come forward and assist law enforcement in their investigation.

Thank you for your compassion, your support and for helping us keep Angela’s memory alive as we fight for justice."