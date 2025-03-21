Human remains found near Space Center Houston; police investigating

The Brief Skeletal remains were discovered near Space Center Houston on Thursday. Houston police report the remains were found in the woods near 16700 Space Center Boulevard. They are unable to determine how long the remains have been at the location.



Human remains found near the Space Center Houston on Thursday evening are being investigated by the Houston Police Department.

What we know:

HPD Detective Nicholas Henderson reports around 7 p.m. they were notified of skeletal remains found in the woods near 16700 Space Center Boulevard.

Investigators were called to the scene and confirmed the remains were human.

Officials are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

There is no threat to the public, says Detective Henderson.

What we don't know:

At this time, they are unable to determine how long it has been since the body was dumped at the location.

They are also unable to identify the body.