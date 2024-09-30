About 450 people are killed every year in trailer hitch accidents on U.S. roads, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Another 21,000 are injured.

These accidents are often caused by trailers coming loose from hitches that are not properly secured.

That's why TxDOT is working to educate drivers on how to properly secure a trailer hitch as part of its "Be Safe. Drive Smart" campaign.

It's a message Cliff Hall of Tyler, Texas takes to heart.

"She loved giving back to her family and the community and church. She just left a hole in our hearts," said Hall.

He's speaking of Kelly Hall, his wife and mother to their three children. In 2021, he says she was driving on a toll road on her way to Dallas when a trailer pulled by an oncoming truck came loose.

"Swung around and hit my wife’s vehicle, the truck head on, causing a collision, and she was killed instantly," said Hall.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports there are more than 50,000 trailer hitch accidents a year.

We asked Robert Henry, District Maintenance Administrator with TxDOT, to demonstrate how to properly secure a trailer hitch.

Start with a clean hitch ball, the correct size for the weight of the load.

"You want to set the lock, make sure it’s secure. Then, just to verify, you can lift up again and make sure it’s locked on, that it’s not coming off," said Henry.

Be sure you cross the chains.

He explained, "If this hitch ever becomes disconnected from this vehicle, it’s going to catch in here, allowing you to safely get off the roadway."

"Always put in your safety pin," he adds. "This will prevent the hitch from being released."

"Last but not least, you want to make sure you've got your trailer lights plugged in," said Henry.

Missing pins have been known to cause accidents. He showed us a locking pin that could be more secure.

"You keep that key with you. Just unlocks and it’s secure. And as a double feature, if this were ever to fall off you got another pin in there," said Henry.

Finally, he says be sure the trailer lights and brake lights are working. It could save a life.

"I don’t want another family to have to experience a tragedy from something that could have been easily prevented. My wife Kelly’s death was entirely preventable," said Hall.

TxDOT has published this video also demonstrating how to safely attach a trailer hitch.

To help avoid crashes like these, TxDOT is sharing these safety tips:

Choosing the correct equipment:

• Check your vehicle’s tow rating in the owner’s manual to confirm it can tow the trailer’s weight when fully loaded.

• Ensure your hitch ball is the correct size and capacity for the coupler, trailer and load. Hitch balls and couplers are stamped with their size and maximum weight capacities. Improper ball size or capacity could cause the trailer to detach from the tow vehicle.

• Check the tires’ pressure on the tow vehicle and trailer, including spare tires. Your vehicle’s tires may require a higher pressure while towing. Check the vehicle owner’s manual.

Tips for safely hitching a trailer:

• Verify that each part of the hitch system is in good condition.

• Ask a friend or coworker to help you line up the vehicle and trailer.

• Determine the appropriate rise or drop of the ball mount. The trailer should ride parallel to the ground when being towed to ensure stability. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to properly attach the coupler to the ball mount and install a safety pin. Double-check that the hitch is secured properly before towing.

• Always use safety chains. They are required by law and are your first line of defense if the trailer detaches. Make sure the safety chains are properly crisscrossed and connected. Check that the trailer lights, running lights and brake lights are working.

• Properly distribute and balance your trailer load weight and secure all cargo.

Tips for driving safely when towing a trailer:

• Slow down, stay alert and leave plenty of stopping distance. It will take longer to stop with a trailer than with a vehicle alone.

• Watch for trailer-sway. If you see the trailer swinging back and forth, remove your foot from the gas and gently apply the trailer brakes until the swaying stops.

• Take extra care when turning or changing lanes.