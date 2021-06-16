How and when to buy tickets for George Strait’s 2022 RODEOHOUSTON concert

article

RODEOHOUSTON tickets for George Strait's concert-only performance in March will go on sale next week.

In 2022, RODEOHOUSTON is scheduled for February 28 through March 20. Strait is scheduled to perform on the final night at 7 p.m.

No rodeo performance is scheduled before Strait’s concert in NRG Stadium, but the grounds will be open for shopping, the carnival, livestock and horse show competitions and other exhibits.

County music singer-songwriter Ashley McBryde will join the concert as a special guest.

Tickets to the George Strait concert-only performance will go on sale Thursday, June 24 at 10 a.m. through AXS Ticketing via rodeohouston.com.

The Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m. and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $50, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee:

Upper Level: $50-$75

Loge Level: $89-$119

Club Level: $189-$229

Field Level: $179-$209

Action Seats: $279

Floor: $279-$459

Seating chart (RodeoHouston)

All tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID. Officials say 48 hours should be allowed for delivery. To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

Tickets will be limited to four per person.

This will be Strait's 31st performance at the Rodeo since 1983.

The remaining 2022 RODEOHOUSTON entertainer lineup will be announced at a later date.