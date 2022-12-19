Houston's Super Feast holds emergency toy drive

You can give back this holiday by donating to a toy drive to help families in need.

Houston’s Super Feast is holding an emergency toy drive on Monday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can drop off donations of brand-new unwrapped toys, canned good and bikes at multiple locations including the George R. Brown Convention Center and Sprouts Famers Market locations in Sugar Land (University Blvd.) and the Spring area (Kuykendahl Road).

Organizers say Super Feast distributed more than 30,000 gifts to kids last year, and that number has increased for this year.

They plan to distribute 100,000 brand-new toys to 30,000 families on Christmas Eve.

For more information and dropoff locations, visit https://citywideclub.com/