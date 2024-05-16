What will summer look like in Houston? The Climate Prediction Center just updated its three-month summer temperature and precipitation outlooks.

Houston looks to have above-average temperatures in June, July, and August.

As for rain, we look to have slightly above-normal chances. Maybe you are planning on traveling across the country this summer.

The western half of the U.S. looks to have temperatures well above normal and will likely be dry. The eastern half of the U.S. will be wetter with slightly above-normal temperatures.

CPC says it is likely we will transition out of El Nino to ENSO-neutral in the next month. La Nina will likely develop by the end of summer.