The Louisiana Food and Wine Festival has announced the "Best Chef in Texas" will join the Grand Tasting line-up for the event.

Benchawan Jabthong Painter has a restaurant in Houston called "Street to Kitchen" and was recently named the 2023 James Beard Foundation Best Texas Chef earlier this month.

She will make her festival appearance on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Bord du Lac Park in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Painter will also attend the Rouses Markets Cooking Demo Stage at the festival. She will be joined by other guest celebrity chefs like John Currence of City Grocery Restaurant Group and Meg Bickford of Commander's Palace.

The Louisiana Food and Wine Festival will be held Sept. 14 through 17 in Lake Charles. Louisiana’s culture and Creole and Cajun heritage are highlighted during the four days through food, drinks, and music.

The festival is offering " Louisiana Inspired Master Class " training, where aspiring chefs can learn from experts in the culinary field. Each class is $65 and limited to only 60 people. Discounted Master Class Passes for all 4 classes are also available for $199 per person. Featured classes include "Mastering Creole Cooking" and "Taste the Flavors of Louisiana."

Travel + Leisure recently named the Louisiana Food & Wine Festival in the top five " must-experience festivals across the United States of America."