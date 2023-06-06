A Houston chef was just named the best in Texas.

Benchawan Jabthong Painter of the Thai restaurant Street to Kitchen won this year’s prestigious James Beard Award for the statewide category.

Painter was among the top chefs and restaurants who were honored during an award ceremony in Chicago on Monday.

She was the only Houston finalist to win a James Beard Award this year. Two Houston restaurants were named finalists in other categories.

More than two dozen chefs and restaurants won in national and regional categories.