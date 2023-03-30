Three Houston restaurants and chefs have been named finalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards.

On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced the nominees ahead of the award ceremony in June.

Tatemó in Houston is among the nominees for the Best New Restaurant. Nancy's Hustle is a nominee in the category of Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program. A third finalist from Houston, Benchawan Jabthong Painter of Street to Kitchen, is a nominee for Best Texas Chef.

FILE PHOTO. James Beard Award. (Photo credit: James Vitullo via The James Beard Foundation)

Ten other nominees for the Restaurant and Chef awards are from Texas.

Besides Painter, the Best Texas Chef category includes Reyna Duong of Sandwich Hag in Dallas, Emiliano Marentes of ELEMI in El Paso, John Russ of Clementine in San Antonio, and Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland of Burnt Bean Co. in Seguin.

Nominees for the category of Best New Restaurant are Don Artemio Mexican Heritage in Fort Worth and Restaurant Beatrice in Dallas.

Lucia in Dallas is a nominee for Outstanding Restaurant.

In the Outstanding Bakery category, the nominees include La Casita Bakeshop in Richardson and Kuluntu Bakery in Dallas.

In South Texas, Las Ramblas in Brownsville is a nominee for Outstanding Bar.

