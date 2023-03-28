Whiskey lovers, mark your calendars for Houston's largest whiskey festival!

Texas and New York's premier whiskey celebration, The Whiskey Riot Festival, announced Saturday, April 15 it will be taking over POST Houston on Franklin St. for whiskey enthusiasts, or all-around whiskey lovers in general.

(Photo courtesy of Whiskey Riot)

Make sure you also have a designated driver set up, as organizers announced it will be bringing together more than 200 types of whiskies, ranging from regional, national, and international brands.

General admission costs about $90 per session from 4-7 p.m., while VIP costs $160 per session from 3 to 7 p.m.

Here is what each ticket includes:

General:

Samples of 200+ types of whiskey

An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home

Whiskey cocktails from great brands

Access to seminars

Opportunities to have intimate conversations with master distillers and whiskey experts

VIP:

VIP early entry (3 - 4 PM) - Exclusive uncrowded VIP hour ahead of general Whiskey Riot start time which allows for exclusive access to every whiskey brand and cocktail bar

Samples of 200+ types of whiskey

An official Whiskey Riot tasting glass to take home

Whiskey cocktails from great brands

Access to seminars

Opportunities to have intimate conversations with master distillers and whiskey experts

Dinner buffet

Naturally, you must be 21 and over to enter; no exceptions!

To learn more about Whiskey Riot Festival and purchase tickets, click here.