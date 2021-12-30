Houstonians reevaluating New Year's Eve plans amidst Omicron surge

The countdown to 2022 begins. But with the latest Omicron surge, many Houstonian’s New Year's Eve plans are changing at the last minute.

Instead of fancy parties and fireworks for the countdown to midnight, Houstonians like Zach Quintanilla are re-thinking their celebration plans, opting for something more low-key at home.

BACKGROUND: Omicron declared dominant variant in US, Houston businesses and events shut down due to surge in COVID cases

"With that new COVID variant going around, it’s making me a bit hesitant. If I wasn’t around my mom or my grandma, or in another city, I’d be going all out," Quintanilla said.

"We are couching and slouching and trying to watch Wentworth on Netflix," added Rosa Torres.

"Trying not to be out, around a bunch of people," said Ellen Farley.

MORE: COVID-19 vaccine developed in Houston could have global impact

"I had plans to go to San Antonio to visit a friend of mine. There was going to be a 100 people at the house but because of the spread of Omicron, I’ve decided not to go over there," said Louis Garza.

Some like Louis Garza decided to cancel their travel plans out of extra precaution, while others like Rosa Torres, didn’t have much of a choice.

"I was going to go to New Jersey and my cousin, she’s vaccinated and all that good stuff, and she has COVID. So I had to stay home," Torres said.

Although the start of a new year and new beginnings are just around the corner, 2022 doesn’t feel all that different.

Thousands of Houstonians spent Thursday waiting in line for a COVID test.

While several local restaurants, bars and hotels will carry on with their champagne toasts, other New Year's Eve events like Houston band Kruangbin’s concert at 713 Music Hall downtown, have also been canceled.

"My New Year's resolution is really to be more focused on appreciating every single day and our health and well-being. And to tell people why they’re meaningful to me because sometimes you wait too long," said Corinne Williams.

Authorities issuing a warning to those unvaccinated.

"If they are with family, they need to be masked up, or they need to try and utilize events that are outside. That’s how transmissible Omicron is," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

