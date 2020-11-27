Houston Zoo Lights closed Friday due to possible heavy rain

article

The Houston Zoo says Zoo Lights has been canceled Friday due to the possibility of heavy rain.

“The safety of zoo staff, guests and animals is the Zoo’s top priority. The animals have safe and secure barns and night houses that have been constructed to weather storms like this one,” the Houston Zoo said in a statement.

MORE WEATHER UPDATES FROM FOX 26

Those who have already purchased tickets for Friday night’s event will be able to visit on a future date, zoo officials say. Guests who purchased tickets should check their emails for details.

The Zoo says they will update plans to reopen as the weather event continues.

Advertisement

Off and on heavy rain can be expected Friday and Saturday with two day totals more than five inches possible. Cold air will follow beginning Sunday and most of next week looks pretty chilly with lows near freezing possible on Tuesday.